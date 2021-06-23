By Trend

The trial on the criminal case of Armenians Ludwig Mkrtychyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who tortured Azerbaijani prisoners during the First Karabakh War and committed other crimes, was held in the Yasamal District Court on June 23, Trend reports.

At the trial, chaired by Judge of the Baku Military Court Elbey Allahverdiyev, the victims gave testimony.

The victims stated that both accused tortured them severely.

Later, defendant Khosrovyan gave testimony. He admitted that he twice illegally crossed the border of Azerbaijan.

"I consider myself partially guilty of the charges,” Khosrovyan said. “I crossed the border of Azerbaijan twice without permission."

The accused admitted that he knows the Azerbaijani language.

"I know some words, but I cannot speak fluently,” the accused added. “I had Azerbaijani neighbors in Gafan district. Then they moved to Azerbaijan."

The trial will continue on June 30 and the accused will give the testimony.

The facts of hostage-taking, torture and ill-treatment of captives and other people protected by international humanitarian law have been revealed during the investigation of the criminal case launched by Azerbaijan’s Military Prosecutor’s Office under various articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan in connection with war crimes against peace and humanity committed against Azerbaijanis in the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan by the armed forces of the Armenian separatist regime operating illegally in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and by the Armed Forces of Armenia.

As a result of the investigation, it was established that Mkrtychyan participated in the activities of armed groups consisting of Armenians who arrived from Armenia, as well as those living in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, tortured an Azerbaijani citizen taken hostage on July 12, 1991, and illegally kept him about 17 days in the Ballija forest near Khojaly town.

"Moreover, Mkrtychyan also acted as an interpreter during the interrogation by the Armenian special services of an Azerbaijani civilian who was taken hostage on September 13, 1999 in Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy district, brought to Yerevan and illegally detained in one of the military units," said the statement.

The investigation also established that Mkrtchyan at various periods beat and tortured 11 Azerbaijani citizens captured in Khojavand and Aghdara districts, in the Shusha prison and in Yerevan, and also shot a serviceman of one of the military units.

Mkrtchyan was detained on October 20, 2020 in Malikjanli village of Fuzuli district by the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

“The investigative measures also exposed the criminal acts made by Alyosha Khosrovyan, a citizen of Armenia, born in 1967, who together with Mkrtichyan tortured Azerbaijanis,” the message said.

“It was revealed that Khosrovyan tortured five Azerbaijanis during their captivity and subjected them to cruel and inhumane treatment,” the message said.

“Khosrovyan also demonstrated special cruelty to the soldiers of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who were captured in 1993-1994 and were illegally detained in the Shusha city prison,” the message said. “He tortured them by exposing to regular beatings, starving, and inflicting mental anguish and physical pain.”

“Mkrtichyan and Khosrovyan were accused upon Articles 113 (torture), 115.2 (violation of war laws and customs), 279.1 (creation of armed formations or groups not envisaged by the law), 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan) and other articles of the Criminal Code,” the message said. “Therefore, they were arrested upon the court decision.”

