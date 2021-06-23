By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani State Security Service Head Ali Naghiyev and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army Qamar Javed Bajwa have discussed security and the global anti-terror fight, the State Security Service reported on its website on June 22.

At the meeting held in Baku on June 22, Naghiyev briefed the visiting Pakistani official about the work being carried out to strengthen stability and security in Azerbaijan. He expressed satisfaction with the mutual activity of the two countries' relevant state agencies to fight against international terrorism, transnational organized crime and other negative phenomena.

He stressed that thanks to the joint efforts of the Azerbaijani and Pakistani presidents, reliable partnership and friendly relations have been established between the sides, important steps have been taken to establish close cooperation in the field of combating possible threats to security and stability.

Naghiyev highlighted the support that fraternal Pakistan rendered to Azerbaijan and its people during the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh war in autumn 2020. He expressed gratification with the level of relations between the two countries' security agencies. The Azerbaijani security boss stressed the importance of such regular meetings for the further development and expansion of ties.

In turn, Bajwa stressed that these meetings serve to strengthen and intensify bilateral partnerships.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry reported that on June 22, within the framework of the Moscow-based IX International Security Conference, Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister Karim Veliyev and his Pakistani counterpart Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain discussed further expanding relations between the armies of the two countries and focused on main areas of military cooperation.

As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Bajwa earlier met President Ilham Aliyev, Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and State Border Service Head Elchin Guliyev.

Prospects of further bilateral military cooperation, joint efforts to clear Azerbaijan's liberated territories of Armenian-planted mines and further joint drills topped the agenda of Bajwa's meetings in Baku.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries voicing political support for Azerbaijan. Pakistan also supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

Relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first three countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan amounted to $13.2 million in 2020, with exports amounting to $1.6 million and imports to $11.6 million. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz