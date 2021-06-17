By Trend

Sappers of the Azerbaijani army, together with their Turkish colleagues, continue to work on de-mining the lands of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Colonel Jeyhun Baghirov told Trend.

So far, more than 7,000 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and transferred to the relevant state structures, he noted.

Baghirov noted that it is planned to purchase 20 more units of MEMATT type equipment in Turkey.

"Half of this consignment has already been delivered to Azerbaijan, and at the moment this equipment is already being used for de-mining," he added.



