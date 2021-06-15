15 June 2021 12:00 (UTC+04:00)
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 15 June.
The new edition includes articles: Country's electricity production soars in past decade; History Museum displays bust of national hero; Baku returns 15 Armenian detainees after receiving minefield maps; Another business entity starts operating in Shusha etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.