President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 15.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of the two countries were flying.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan were welcomed at the airport by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and other officials.

