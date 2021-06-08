By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Yashat Foundation, that was set up to help families of soldiers killed and injured during the Second Karabakh War, sent six more seriously injured war veterans to Turkey for treatment

Veterans Rufat Ismayilov, Gunduz Musayev, Mahur Hamidov, Turan Muradov, Alik Yusifov and Rza Racabli will receive treatment in Turkey.

The foundation will monitor the veterans' treatment process until their full recovery.

To date, 100 war veterans have been sent to Turkey for treatment. The treatment of 37 of them has already been successfully completed and they have returned home. In addition, the Foundation also provides medicines for the treatment of wounded war veterans.

Earlier, the Foundation and Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora held a marathon to support citizens affected by the last year’s war, where over AZN 1 million ($588,235) have been raised.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of June 8, the foundation has collected over AZN 37.7 million ($22.2M).

