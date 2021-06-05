By Trend
The release without any reason of the traffic police inspector after the murder of 19-year-old Azerbaijani Vekil Abdullayev by him near Novosibirsk is a flagrant violation of international law, Georgian expert, Doctor of Political and Military Sciences, Professor Vakhtang Maisaya told Trend.
Despite the fact that Vekil Abdullayev was a Georgian citizen, no one in Georgia knows about this incident, the expert noted.
"It is unlikely that any measures will be taken because no one wrote anything about this in the Georgian press," Maisaya said.
According to him, this fact is a flagrant violation of both national justice within Russia and the principles of international law.
On behalf of the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bystrikin, Alexander Gusev was released from custody.
