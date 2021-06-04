By Trend

The Azerbaijan State News Agency - AZERTAC has appealed to the international and regional media organizations in which it is a member, namely, the News Agencies World Congress (NAWC), The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA), the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA), the Association of National News Agencies of CIS member countries (ANIA), the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA), as well as the management of news agencies as part of these organizations and other international media in connection with the death and injury of local journalists as a result of mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district.

story will be updated

