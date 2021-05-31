Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on additional measures to improve irrigation of crops and meet drinking water needs of Aghdam and Tartar regions population on May 31.

In accordance with the order, 1.4 million manat ($820,000) was allocated to the Amelioration and Water Management OJSC to design and drill 20 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of sown areas and household plots used for sowing in 18 settlements of Aghdam and Tartar districts with a population of 25,950 people, and for meeting the needs of the population for drinking water.

The funds were allocated from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.8.8 (‘Distribution of funds envisaged in Azerbaijan’s 2021 state budget for state capital investments (investment expenditures))’.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in this order, and the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from it.

