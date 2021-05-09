By Trend

Any attempt to glorify fascism is shocking and disgusting, Russian expert, candidate of political sciences, senior lecturer of St. Petersburg State University Galina Niyazova told Trend.

Niyazova was commenting on the issue of idealization of the personality of fascist Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia.

"Victory in the Great Patriotic War is a victory beyond human capabilities, this is our present peace on Earth," Niyazova said. “It was not only a victory over Nazi Germany, it was a step aimed at eradicating fascism.”

“Therefore, today any attempt to glorify fascism causes shock and disgust,” the expert said. “Young people glorifying the fascist ideology today are dimwitted. They do not respect their ancestors, who sacrificed themselves for the better world."

“It is scary when young people unite under the banner of fascism,” Niyazova added. “This testifies to a lack of education, uncontrolled aggression.”

