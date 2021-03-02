By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on March 3. Strong southwest wind will be followed by mild north wind in the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +3-5 °C at night, +10-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the weather will be +3-5 °C at night, +12-14 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 768 mm Hg to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be rainless in the country's regions. However, rain is expected in some places. Snow will fall in the mountains. It will be foggy in some regions. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be -1 +4 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -4-8 °C in the mountains at night, -10 -12 °C in highlands, and 0 +5 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, Gilavar wind is expected to intensify occasionally, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

South-west wind will reach 15-18 m / and sometimes 20-23 m / s, while west wind-20-25 m / s in mountainous and foothill areas.

