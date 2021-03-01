By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy and cloudy weather is expected in Baku on March 2. Mild north wind will be followed by south wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +3-5 °C at night, +6-9 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +3-5 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 771 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather is expected to be rainy in the regions. Snow is expected in some places. Rain will gradually stop in the afternoon. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +7-10 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 -8°C at night, and 0 -3 °C in the daytime.

-

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz