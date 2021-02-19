By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on February 20.

It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Mild north wind will blow and intensify at times.

The temperature will be +1-3 °C at night, +5-7 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 768 to 772 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95 percent.

The weather will be rainy in the regions. Snow is expected in the mountains and foothills. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be -3 °C and +2 °C at night, +2-6 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -7 and -12 °C at night and 0 °C and -5 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, mild fluctuation of meteorological factors and humid weather are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on February 20-21, which is relatively favorable for weather sensitive people.

