By Laman Ismayilova

In Baku, the weather is expected to be changeable cloudy on February 2. Mild south wind will blow and intensify in the daytime.

The temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +8-11 °C in the daytime in the Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be+5-7 °Cat night, +9-11 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 769 to 765 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 60-65 percent in the daytime.

The weather is expected to be mostly dry in the regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in mountainous areas in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +2-7°C at night, +11-16 °C in the afternoon. In the mountains, the temperature will be-2-3 °Cat night, -3-7°C in the highlands and +5-10 °C in the afternoon.

