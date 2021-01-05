By Ayya Lmahamad

The Labor and Social Protection Ministry has provided 1,450 apartments, private houses to martyrs’ families, disabled war veterans in 2020.

On December 30, the ministry provided 60 private houses to the citizens of this category, bringing the number of the provided apartments, private houses to 1,450 during last year.

Moreover, some 400 locally-produced "Khazar LX" cars were provided to the disabled war veterans during last year.

So far, the ministry has given around 9,100 apartments, private houses and 7,150 cars to these category of citizens.

Earlier, the ministry reported that under the president's instructions, the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans from the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments, private houses and cars.

The Labor and Social Protection Ministry is taking measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression. To this end, the State Employment Agency under the ministry involved more than 700 people from martyrs’ families and wounded soldiers, war veterans and those suffering from the Armenian terror in a self-employment program. The self-employment program aims to provided access to small businesses for about 12,000 families in 2020. So far, the State Employment Agency has involved about 8,300 unemployed and low-income families in the self-employment program, providing 4,500 of them with assets needed in their businesses, and this process continues.

Additionally, according to the results of eleven months of the year, the population received AZN 5.2 billion ($3bn) on pensions, allowances, targeted social assistance, which is by 21.5 percent or AZN 931.7 million ($548M) more compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

