Former President of the Republic of Bulgaria Petar Stoyanov has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Your Excellency, dear friend, on the occasion of your birthday, please accept my most sincere wishes for good health and happiness to you and your family, as well as my wishes for success and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan!” former Bulgarian president said.

“Mr. President thank you for all your support been provided since its beginning to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, its Co-Chairs, Board Members, Secretary General and his team,” the former Bulgarian president said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz