The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture is developing general plans and other territorial planning documents for the restoration and further development of settlements liberated from the Armenian occupation, Chairman of the Committee Anar Quliyev said during the meeting with Japanese Ambassador Junichi Wada on November 5.

The chairman briefed the ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan and its recent military provocations.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is taking counter-offensive and anti-terrorist measures on its territory to ensure the safety of its citizens and liberate the occupied territories to restore territorial integrity within the framework of the international humanitarian law.

Moreover, he underlined that occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions of Azerbaijan by Armenian armed forces is a real threat to regional peace and security.

In turn, ambassador expressed confidence that peace would soon be established in Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of international law. In addition, he underlined that Japan attaches special importance to the development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan and is interested in expanding existing cooperation in many spheres.

Additionally, during the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the possibilities for development of cooperation between the relevant state structures and other specialized organization of two countries in the field of urban planning and organization, including the application of advanced information technologies in design and urban solutions, and other topics as well.

