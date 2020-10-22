By Trend

The reported figures on the number of military means and vehicles belonging to Armenia, obtained during monitorings used to be carried out by international organizations, vary with actual ones, Azerbaijani Parliament’s Deputy, Member of the Parliamentary Committee for Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption Arzu Naghiyev told Trend.

According to Naghiyev, such a difference is apparent from the number of means and vehicles, which have been destroyed or captured by the Azerbaijani army during the fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone that began on September 27.

The MP noted that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and other international structures, during the monitoring conducted in Azerbaijan and Armenia, didn’t take into account the presence of such a large number of weapons in Armenia.

“As the President of Azerbaijan noted, only the number of destroyed and captured tanks of the Armenian troops shows how they were armed, that is, estimating the number of destroyed tanks, one would assume that Armenia no longer has them, but it still has them,” he said. “In the battles, a large amount of military equipment of Armenia is destroyed, but how was it acquired and why wasn't its quantities controlled? There are international conventions, limits - why didn't the international structures control, didn’t carry out the necessary checks? After the battles, Azerbaijan will certainly raise this issue, presenting the necessary facts. Then it will become clear that Armenia has deceived everyone.”

“The above facts also indicate that the occupied territories were an uncontrolled zone. In this issue, not only Armenia is responsible, but also international structures that didn’t control this issue, because if the organizations, which at one time carried out monitorings would, properly control this issue, such a situation wouldn’t arise. This means that Armenia is smuggling weapons and equipment, hiding their quantity,” Naghiyev pointed out. “Nevertheless, the entire military arsenal of Armenia is inferior to the modern military of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, and therefore, Armenia will be defeated."

On October 20, during his appeal to the Azerbaijani people, President Ilham Aliyev provided information about the destroyed and taken as war trophies of Armenian Armed Forces’ equipment.

“There were 241 Armenian tanks destroyed, and 39 tanks were taken as war booty - a total of 280 tanks, but there are still tanks, both in the occupied lands and in the territory of Armenia. Where did they get so many tanks? In addition, this is contrary to international conventions regulating this issue,” the president said. “So why do the structures that were supposed to carry out monitoring of these conventions ignore this? We say that 241 tanks were destroyed. We’ll demonstrate them later; 39 tanks were taken in good condition and today our soldiers control and fire from them at the Armenian Armed Forces.”

“There were 50 infantry fighting vehicles destroyed, 24 taken as trophies, and they are in our hands; 17 self-propelled artillery mounts, 198 guns, and 58 mortars were destroyed; 12 mortars taken as trophies. 25 grenade launchers were taken as spoils of war; 53 anti-tank weapons, 70 Grad installations, two units of ‘Hurricane’, two multiple rocket, one TOS unit, 4 units S-300 anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed,” noted the president.

“The last time when I reported this information to the Azerbaijani public, two S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed. Today there are already four of them. The cost of each complex, installation is known. This is very expensive military equipment. Three TOR anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed. About 40 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems, five KUB and KRUG anti-aircraft missile systems, 6 unmanned aerial vehicles, two Elbrus operational-tactical missile systems, one ballistic missile, and one Tochka-U missile, 8 means of electronic warfare were destroyed; 198 trucks were destroyed, 15 of them were full of ammunition; 102 trucks were taken as spoils of war. We’ll continue to destroy the Armenian Armed Force's military equipment. We’ll destroy all that remains," said the president.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

