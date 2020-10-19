By Trend

The relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are ties that have no analogies in the world, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shentop told journalists in Baku, Trend reports.

Shentop noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey are one nation, two states, and two countries are always next to each other.

“Our friendship will be eternal,” said the chairman.

Shentop added that Turkey is next to brotherly Azerbaijan in its just struggle.

“All international organizations recognize that Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijani land. Nagorno-Karabakh has never been separated from Azerbaijan. Throughout history, Nagorno-Karabakh has never been independent, and will not be independent henceforth,” he said.

The chairman stressed that Nagorno-Karabakh is occupied by Armenia.

Speaking about the shelling of the civilian population in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city by the Armenian armed forces, Shentop called it a war crime, adding that the time will come and the Armenian leadership guilty of committing this crime will be brought to justice.

