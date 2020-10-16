By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits changeable cloudy weather on October 17. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +14-17 °C at night, +22-26 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +15-17 °C at night, +24-26 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent at night and 50-60 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be rainless during the day in some regions. It will be foggy in the morning and at night. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +23-28 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +5-10 °C at night, +16-21 °C in the daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, the temperature close to the climatic norm expected on October 17-18, is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

