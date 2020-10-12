By Trend

The loss of Azerbaijani military aircraft turned out to be a trick against Armenia, Trend reports with reference to Russian AVIA.PRO media outlet (https://avia.pro/).

The air defense systems of Armenia handed out their exact coordinates upon the detection of Azerbaijani planes flying both in the airspace of Armenia and over the territory of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

It’s about unmanned versions of An-2 aircraft, which were displayed on the radars of air defense systems as combat aircraft, in connection with which, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense got the exact locations of even the S-300 air defense system, which caused the loss of the last ones.

The loss of unmanned “biplane” is not such a big problem. Nevertheless, Azerbaijan was able to gain access to information about the deployment areas of the Armenian S-300 and other medium and long-range complexes, attacking which, Baku will completely deprive Yerevan of protection.

Presently, Armenia claims that Azerbaijan has lost at least 17 military aircraft. However, there is only confirmed information about the loss of 4 flying vehicles, by which An-2 aircraft were destroyed.

Azerbaijan can start jamming Armenian S-300s, and after that, it’s easy to destroy them with drones for just several thousand dollars, as has already been demonstrated with the three positional regions of the "Minions" in Armenia and Karabakh. In this case, even the losses of the “biplanes” fully justify themselves.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz