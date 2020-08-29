By Trend

Serologic tests are used to detect diseases caused by microorganisms, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Scientific-Medical Committee under the Board of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Akif Gurbanov said.

Gurbanov made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on August 29, Trend reports.

According to him, the serological tests reveal the presence of antibodies in the blood.

"Thus, it is possible to identify who has already been infected with the virus. The test is conducted voluntarily, but not for everyone,” he said. “If it’s found that 90 percent have survived this disease, then the quarantine regime may be softened, but if it’s r20-30 percent, then we will be forced to tighten the quarantine regime. Based on the results of these tests, it will be established what percentage of the population was infected with the virus."

