26 August 2020 14:09 (UTC+04:00)
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 25 August.
The new edition includes articles: President Aliyev hails country’s fight against corruption, urges further measures; Unique manuscript to be included in UNESCO’s World Memory Register; Envoy: US supports nation’s contribution to Europe’s energy security; Yerevan rejects dialogue between Karabakh’s Azerbaijani, Armenian communities and etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.