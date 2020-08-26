A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 25 August.

The new edition includes articles: President Aliyev hails country’s fight against corruption, urges further measures; Unique manuscript to be included in UNESCO’s World Memory Register; Envoy: US supports nation’s contribution to Europe’s energy security; Yerevan rejects dialogue between Karabakh’s Azerbaijani, Armenian communities and etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.