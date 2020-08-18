By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan is developing a single electronic portal to increase the number of e-services and to support start-up activities, the committee reported on August 17.

The committee’s specialists are currently working on the creation of an electronic portal “e.customs.gov.az”, which will contain a single electronic resource of all electronic services provided by the SCC, head of the committee's Main Department of Technological Innovation and Statistics Tamkin Khalilov has said.

The State Customs Committee is carrying out comprehensive work that include launching new projects and developing new applications in a bid to further expand the use of information technology within the committee.

To date, the committee provides a total of 18 services through two different electronic portals “e-gov.az” and “c2b.customs.gov.az”. Thus, 13 of them are provided via “e-gov.az”, and 5 via portal “c2b.customs.gov.az”.

Once the portal becomes operational, all services will be available from a single space to ensure user convenience. The new portal will cover electronic services for individuals, participants of foreign economic activity, banks and companies- carriers.

Moreover, it is planned to increase the number of electronic services up to 33.

The project aims to improve the quality of service, ensure the comfort of citizens, completely exclude contacts between citizens and officials, which will create conditions for the effective use of resources of the customs system, preventing the loss of time and money.

The new portal will include a set of electronic solutions to support start-ups. Thus, to support start-up projects, there is an “open data” section where start-ups will be able to directly integrate SCC e-service into their electronic resources via an API.

Additionally, the portal will also be integrated into the ASAN Login system.

Furthermore, the electronic service for receiving a document for declaration of goods and vehicles transported by individual across the customs border of the country will be added to Smart Customs mobile application. Thus, the customs authority will ensure the declaration of goods imported by individuals into the country through the mobile application.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz