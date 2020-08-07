By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces continue to hold joint large-scale live-fire tactical and flight exercises in Nakhchivan, the Ministry of Defense said on August 6.

According to the training scenario, measures are taken with the headquarters of formations and battalions to clarify the task in accordance with the military decision-making process, to assess the situation, to clarify the tasks in the area, and to develop joint negotiation schedules.

Thus, decisions and tasks related to the preparation of joint combat operations plans of the headquarters to achieve the coordination of the interaction of units are performed on computers in the Simulation Center of the Nakhchivan Garrison.

During the joint actions with the units of the Turkish Armed Forces, activities are carried out on the implementation of management and communication.

The Land and Air forces of the two countries are participating in the military exercises held in line with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, in accordance with the annual plan.

According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces were held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, while exercises involving the Air Forces will be conducted from July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.

Thus, the personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Forces, as well as air defence and anti-aircraft missile divisions of the two armies, will be involved in the military exercises.

