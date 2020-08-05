By Trend

Azerbaijan must undertake very serious measures to prevent deepening of the economic crisis without delay, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education Bakhtiyar Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark during discussion of amendments to the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2020 at an extraordinary meeting of the parliament held on August 5, Trend reports.

"In those areas, in which there is an opportunity to ensure economic activity with observing the quarantine regime, people should be involved in its restoration. This is a serious factor that contributes not only to the restoration of the economy as a whole, but also to the socio-psychological state of people and the further improvement of relations in society. We must take this into account," the chairman said.

"The state has done a big work to improve the social welfare of people, which gave a positive result, thanks to which Azerbaijan, unlike many countries of the world, was able to ensure its economic security and at the same time, to strengthen the social protection of people,” Aliyev noted.

He also pointed out that it is necessary to think about education, especially given the upcoming start of the academic year.

“For the effective organization of education under current conditions, it is necessary to study the possibilities of conducting the educational process, and for this, TABIB [Management Union of Medical Territorial Units] and the Ministry of Education must jointly develop appropriate procedures. It’s also necessary to adapt the educational process to new conditions in all classes, starting with the first grade,” the committee chairman stressed.

"At the same time, I consider the changes in the state budget discussed today to be important," the chairman added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz