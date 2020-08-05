By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku on August 6. Mild north-west wind will blow.

Short term rain and thunder are expected in some places in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-24 °C at night, +27-31 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +22-24 °C at night, +28-30 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will show 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent.

Mild north-west wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mostly rainless in country's regions. However, thunderstorms, occasional rains, are expected in some northern and western areas. East wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature in the regions will be +19-24 °C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature is expected to be +11-16 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

