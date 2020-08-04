By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund has collected $66,604 million as of 1 August, the Defense Ministry reported on August 4.

The donations in the national currency amount to 112,759 million AZN ($66,369 million).

The Armed Forces Relief Fund’s dollar account has amounted to $213.577 thousand, whereas its euro and Russian ruble accounts have reached 18,341 ($21.562) and 5,000 ($67.76) respectively.

Thus, the total amount of the funds donated to the Armed Forces Relief Fund is about $66,604 million.

Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces Relief Fund was approved by the Presidential decree on 17 August 2002.

