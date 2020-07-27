By Laman Ismayilova

Sunny weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 28. Soft north-west wind will be followed by the north-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25 °C at night, +32-36 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, +34-36 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 30-35 percent in the daytime.

North-east wind at Absheron beaches will be followed by north-west wind. Coastal water temperature will be +25-26 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +26-27 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mainly dry in the country's regions. However, rainy weather is expected in some northern and western regions. Heavy showers and hail predicted in some places. West wind will occasionally intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +21-26 °C at night, +36-41 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +14-19 °Cat night, +22-27 °C in the daytime.

Weak and mild fluctuations are expected in meteorological factors on the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz