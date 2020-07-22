By Ayya Lmahamad

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated media representatives on the 145th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press day.

First Lady's congratulations have been published on her official Instagram page.

“Dear media representatives! Dear friends! I sincerely congratulate you on the 145th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press! I wish each of you strong health, happiness, joy, optimism, inexhaustible energy, creative successes and new achievements!” the message reads.

Azerbaijani national press celebrates its145th anniversary on July 22, commemorating the first release of "Akinchi" (Ploughman) newspaper.

