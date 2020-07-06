By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has detected 513 new COVID-19 cases, 440 patients have recovered and 8 patients have died,Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 6.

To date, 20,837 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 12,182 patients have recovered, 258 people have died. Currently, 8,397 people are under treatment in special hospitals.