Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the election of Turkish Representative Volkan Bozkir as Chairman of the General Assembly of the United Nations, presidential website reported on June 18.

"Thanks to the consistent and successful activity of Turkish diplomacy carried out under your leadership, your country has gained a great reputation in the international arena. We are very pleased to hear that for the first time in the history of the UN system, a Turkish representative has been elected to such an important position as a result of your personal initiative," Aliyev wrote a congratulatory letter to the Turkish president.

Aliyev expressed his confidence that Azerbaijan-Turkey friendly and fraternal relations would continue successfully with the joint efforts at the multilateral level.

"Using this opportunity, I wish you good health, success in your work and prosperity to the brotherly people of Turkey", the letter reads.

In the meantime, the president has also sent a congratulatory letter to the new elected Chairman of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir.

"On the eve of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, I sincerely congratulate you on your election as Chairman of the General Assembly. We are very pleased that the representative of the brotherly Republic of Turkey has been elected to such a high position in the history of the UN system", the letter reads.

Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan, both as a member of the United Nations and the current chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, was ready to expand the relations and to work closely with Bozkir.

"I am confident that your professionalism and many years of experience in the field of diplomacy will make an important contribution to the implementation of the tasks facing the General Assembly and will contribute to the development of multilateralism in the world", the president added.

