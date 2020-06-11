By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan supports the two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the Open-Ended Virtual Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee on June 10.

The virtual meeting of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Executive Committee has been held at the Level of Foreign Ministers on the “Threats of the Israeli Occupation Government to Annex Parts of State of Palestine’s territory Occupied in 1967”.

“As we have convened to address critical developments affecting the Occupied Palestinian Territory, I would like to reaffirm Azerbaijan’s full support to the brotherly people of Palestine in their efforts for achieving statehood, peace, stability, and sustainable development”, Mammadyarov noted.

Furthermore, Mammadyarov expressed Azerbaijan’s concern over the reports on possible actions aimed at annexing parts of the West Bank of the Jordan River.

“Therefore we call on the parties to refrain from taking unilateral steps in violation of international law that may further damage the peace negotiations”, the minister added.

Foreign Minister Mammadyarov pointed out that as the current chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan is committed to promoting efforts to realize the inalienable rights and legitimate national aspirations of the Palestinian people, including self-determination and freedom in a sovereign and independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The minister also noted that Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for efforts to achieve fair, lasting and peaceful solutions at all aspects of the issue of Palestine including the Palestinian refugees’ issue, in accordance with international law, the Charter of the United Nations and relevant UN resolutions.

Noting that the world is currently suffering from the pandemic, he said that the fight against the consequences of the pandemic requires to hold intensive international cooperation and assistance between international organizations and countries.

“In this conjunction, Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian aid to a number of countries”, the minister noted.

Mammadyarov reminded that the use of force to acquire territory is inadmissible under the international law, adding that “all states bear obligation not to recognize as lawful the situation resulting from the occupation of the states, nor render aid or assistance in maintaining that situation”.

In this regard, the minister said that Azerbaijan, of which internationally recognized territories are still under the occupation for almost thirty years, fully sympathizes with the feelings of the Palestinian people.

