By Akbar Mammadov

The Operations and Investigation Department of the Southern Territorial Main Customs Office of Azerbaijan has seized 281 kilograms and 435 grams of heroin smuggled from Iran and bound to Europe, the Customs Committee said on 2 June.

The operation to stop the smugglers was carried out after the Southern Territorial Main Customs Office received information that a large number of drugs hidden in two Daf trucks allegedly carrying raisin will be smuggled from Iran to Austria.

The customs officials revealed 143 kilograms and 990 grams of heroin in 374 litres of liquid and 137 kilograms and 445 grams of drugs in 357 litres of liquid in two trucks driven by two Iranian citizens.

“As the customs service dogs reacted to the trucks with special gestures and movements, the cars were checked by an X-ray machine by the staff of the Department of Scanning and Technical Control”, the committee said.

The drivers of the vehicles were detained on suspicion of committing crimes and charged under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz