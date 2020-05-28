By Trend

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, a former mayor of Tehran, has been elected the new speaker of the Parliament on May 28, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.

Out of the 267 lawmakers present at an open session of the Parliament, 230 MPs voted for Qalibaf, 17 for Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani, who headed the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran from 2011 to 2013, and 12 for Mostafa Mirsalim, a candidate in the 2017 presidential elections.

Amir-Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi and Ali Nikzad, both conservatives, were elected the first and second vice-speakers of the parliament, said the report.

Qazizadeh secured 208 votes, and Nikzad, a minister in former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad‘s cabinet, won 196 votes.

The new parliament was inaugurated on May 27 with participation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi and Secretary of the Guardian Council Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati.

A message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei was read to the lawmakers by the Leader’s chief of staff.

There are 290 seats in the Iranian parliament. The members of the parliament are elected for a 4-year term, with no restrictions for the incumbents or former parliamentarians to run again.