By Trend

Organizing of the so-called “inauguration” in Shusha [Azerbaijani city occupied by Armenians] serves one purpose - to disrupt the peace negotiations, Azerbaijani MP, Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Tural Ganjaliyev, said, Trend reports on May 22.

“By taking a step that dealt a blow to the peace negotiation process on May 21, Armenia organized an illegal ceremony of the so-called "inauguration" of the "president" elected as a result of the "election" show organized by the Armenian community of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan,” the chairman added.

“This provocation with the participation of the Armenian political leadership was arranged in the building of "Azerbaijan" cinema in the occupied Azerbaijani city of Shusha,” Ganjaliyev added. "All steps, namely, an illegitimate show of "election", the so-called "inauguration" and in particular, the holding of this event in the city representing special spiritual significance for Azerbaijan, serve one purpose - to leave the peace talks without results.”

“Yesterday’s “event” was so meaningless and baseless that the new puppet “leader” of the occupant regime in his speech repeated the same phrase “Karabakh is Armenia”, voiced by the Armenian prime minister in Khankendi city in August 2019,” the chairman said. “In this case, such a question arises - if Karabakh is Armenia, then who are you? The answer is actually clear. An unrecognized "representative" has been appointed by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories to distort the essence of the conflict."

Ganjaliyev emphasized that these games of the Armenian political leadership will bring no results.

"The essence of the conflict was legally confirmed at the highest level in the resolutions and statements of the UN and other international organizations,” the chairman added.

“In accordance with the final document of the CSCE summit (now the OSCE) in Helsinki in March 1992, the parties to the conflict are Armenia and Azerbaijan, while the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan are interested parties to the conflict,” Ganjaliyev said.

“The Karabakh region occupied by Armenia is an integral part of Azerbaijan and this cannot be changed,” the chairman said. “In accordance with the article 11 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, its territory is united, inviolable and indivisible.”

“We reiterate that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved only within the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan after the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and the return of internally displaced people expelled from their lands,” Ganjaliyev added.

“It is possible to ensure the stable and fair peace in the region only through joint living of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in peace within the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” the chairman said. “This is the main condition for us to ensure peace in the region."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.