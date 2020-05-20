By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is considering the proposed draft amendments to the Labor Pensions Act, the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population reported.

The proposed amendment reflects a new humanistic approach to pensions for families that have lost their breadwinner.

Under the amendment, if the beneficiary of the survivor's pension for the loss of a family member has another type of pension or benefit right, etc., the pension amount calculated on it will be distributed among other family members.

For example, if the family gets monthly pension of 420 AZN for loss of the breadwinner and it is distributed among 3 family members (140 AZN each) - when one of these persons starts to receive another pension or allowance, his part of 140 AZN will be distributed between two other family members and added to their pension (each for another 70 AZN).

The new draft law is currently under discussion with the relevant government agencies.

Furthermore, to date, 116.000 families have received a survivor's pension and 27.000 have received a monthly allowance.

As part of the reforms carried out in 2019, the amount of monthly survivor's allowance has also increased as well as other social benefits. It amounts to 80 AZN for each family member.

Additionally, in order to strengthen the social protection of families who lost their breadwinner, relevant amendments were made to the legislation, according to which from the beginning of 2020 such families are entitled to choose from two types of social security envisaged for them (surviving dependant pension or allowance).

---

