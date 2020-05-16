By Trend

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic was prevented to some extent in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city thanks to the conducted anti-epidemic measures, but these measures must be continued, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 15.

“Based on a daily analysis, a decision is made to mitigate or tighten the measures of the quarantine regime,” the chairman said.

Bayramli stressed that the first stage of the fight against a pandemic in the country was launched after the detection of the first fact of infection.

“We are currently at the second stage of the fight against the pandemic,” Bayramli said. “A number of measures on mitigating the quarantine regime have been taken since April 27. Unfortunately, people are irresponsible in some regions. Coronavirus tests of 64 residents of Yevlakh district were positive. It is necessary to conduct thorough epidemiological measures in Yevlakh district.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz