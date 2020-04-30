By Akbar Mammadov

Some 260 prisoners have been pardoned in Azerbaijan due to the spread of coronavirus, head of the Human Rights and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Justice Aynur Sabitova said at an online press conference on 30 April.

She also recalled that thanks to the pardon decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, 176 prisoners over the age of 65, who are at risk of infection with the virus, were recently pardoned and that the president’s order for pardoning was completed on April 7.

Furthermore, she noted that due to coronavirus, penitentiary institutions have switched to an intensified working schedule, meetings with citizens have been suspended, and prisoners have been provided with medical equipment.

"All this is aimed at preventing infection", she added.

