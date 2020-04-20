First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a Facebook post congratulating the country`s Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

In a post on her official Facebook page Mehriban Aliyeva says: “I sincerely congratulate the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Holy Easter! On this day, the prayers are read for the health, happy future of our citizens and tranquility of our country. Joining all these prayers and wishes, I express my confidence that we will be able to cope successfully with the difficulties we face today thanks to the solidarity, determination and will of our people! May the Almighty God grant each of you robust health, long live and happiness!”

