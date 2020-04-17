By Trend

The number of passengers transported in Azerbaijan by buses moving inside the country’s cities (excluding in Baku) and districts during the special quarantine regime dropped by 85 percent, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's State Road Transport Service on April 17.

According to the report, 231,624 citizens were transported from April 1 through April 3; 124,292 - from April 4 through April 6; 63,653 – from April 7 through April 9; 69,043 - from April 10 through April 12; and 73,275 - from April 13 through April 15. The number of passengers transported from April 13 through April 15 decreased by 68.4 percent compared to early April.

The buses servicing Baku-Sumgayit, Baku-Absheron and Sumgayit-Absheron routes transported 75,400 passengers from April 1 through April 3; 54,405 from April 4 through April 6; 45,275 from April 7 through April 9; 43,460 from April 10 through 12; and 46,160 from April 13 through April 15. The number of passengers transported from April 13 through 15 decreased by 38.8 percent compared to early April.

The service also noted that no coronavirus infection cases were recorded among drivers of buses moving within Azerbaijani cities and districts outside the Absheron Peninsula, as well as between Baku and Sumgayit, Baku and Absheron district, Sumgayit and Absheron district inside the peninsula.

In order to prevent coronavirus infection spread in the country and possible consequences caused as a result of the infection, Azerbaijan announced a special quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) March 24 through April 20. The special quarantine regime envisages restriction of entry and exit to/from Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron, except for special-purpose vehicles, banning those above the age of 65 from leaving home, gathering in groups of more than 10 people in public places, including on the streets, boulevards, parks and other places.

