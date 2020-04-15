By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The Azerbaijani government will pay 50 percent of tuition fees for students from socially vulnerable families at the expense of the state budget due to COVID-19, local media reported citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a relevant decree on April 13.

According to the decision posted on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers, 50 percent of the tuition fees of students studying at universities, specialized secondary and vocational schools will be paid by the state.

These benefits will be received by full-time students on a paid basis (with the exception of the second higher and specialized secondary education).

The measures are aimed at protecting families belonging to socially vulnerable groups in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and $23.5 million will be allocated from the 2020 state budget for its implementation.

The following people will also be able to receive from these benefits: recipients of targeted state social assistance; both parents (and in the case of a single parent) or their legal representatives belonging to any of the following categories: persons with I and II degree disabilities; those registered as unemployed; labor pensioners by age; recipients of age-related social benefits.

In addition, on April 13, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree to increase the limit of preferential use of electricity for the population from 300 kWh to 400 kWh.

According to the decision published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers, these benefits will be valid in April-May 2020.

The goal is to protect the population in the context of a coronavirus pandemic.

Azerishig OJSC will receive $5.88 million from the state budget in connection with the increase in the limit of preferential use of electricity.

