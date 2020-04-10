By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikailova, elected from Khachmaz constituency, provided aid in the form of food supplies to 60 low-income families and individuals, Trend reported on April 9.

The aid was delivered to families and individuals in Khachmaz by the MP's assistants. At the same time, residents were given information about the special quarantine regime introduced in the country over the threat of coronavirus.

It should be noted that in order to curb the spread of infection and to control compliance with the requirements of the special quarantine regime, 101 groups have been set up in the district consisting of employees of the Khacmaz Executive Authorities, representative offices of the administrative-territorial districts and municipalities.

Khacmaz Executive Authorities regularly provide assistance to residents. Employees of the region’s executive authorities have transferred a portion of their monthly salary to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus. Entrepreneurs operating in the area joined this initiative.

Earlier, Trend International News Agency and the news portal Day.az transferred 50,000 AZN ($29.4m) to the fund.

In addition, MP Sevil Mikailova donated a part of her monthly salary to the fund.

The Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus was set up on March 19 upon President Ilham Aliyev's initiative.

Initially, the government allocated $11.7 million to the fund and the president and the first lady donated their annual salaries to the fund. As of April 8, the fund had collected about $65.1 million. Donations have been made by 2,692 legal entities and 8,223 individuals.

