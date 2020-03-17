A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on March 16.

The new edition includes articles: President Aliyev hails social reforms in country, Baku, Ankara close border

amid coronavirus outbreak, Baku: Armenia has no moral right to speak of democracy, PM says economy developing despite negative global trends, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.