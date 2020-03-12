A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on March 11.

The new edition includes articles: President Aliyev: New parliament to improve the country’s political system, Azerbaijani poetess’ monument vandalized in Belgium, MFA: Armenia responsible for Azerbaijani border guards’ deaths, Country not to increase oil production until OPEC+ agreement expires, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.