By Trend

A delegation of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) is in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 9.

The delegation will hold several meetings in Azerbaijan to discuss the issues of combating COVID-19 virus.

Azerbaijan appreciates WHO’s efforts in the global fight against COVID-19 virus. The country adheres to and applies WHO’s recommendations in relation to COVID-19, by continuing to work fruitfully with WHO.

As a contribution to the international community’s efforts to prevent the risk of spreading coronavirus in the world, the Azerbaijani government has decided to render voluntary financial assistance in the amount of $5 million to the COVID-19 Fund within the WHO's Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan.