President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Tovuz for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Tovuz.

Head of Tovuz Executive Authority Mammad Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done in the district.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Tovuz branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company.

Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed the head of state of the conditions created at the enterprise.

***

As part of his visit to Tovuz , President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Azerbaijan State Museum of Ashug Art.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.

President Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the museum.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Museum of History and Local Lore in Tovuz.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at the museum.

