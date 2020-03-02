By Trend

In connection with the temporary closure of the border between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 29, appropriate measures are being taken to ensure the return of Azerbaijani citizens, who are currently in Iran, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

For this purpose, a flight from Iran to Azerbaijan will be organized on March 4 and, through a special corridor, citizens will be returned to the country.

Citizens wishing to return from Iran to Azerbaijan must register at Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran and the Consulate General in Tabriz.

Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran will be quarantined. According to the World Health Organization, the quarantine for the detection of coronavirus infection is 14-29 days.

All citizens must comply with the quarantine regime to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Address of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran:

Tehran, Neyistan 3, Rastovana St., 16

Phone: (+98 910) 559 56 10 (+9821) 22 55 82 99 (+9821) 22 55 42 55

Address of the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz:

Tabriz, Veliasr, Arif St., 9

Phone: (+98 902) 095 13 83 (+98413) 333 48 02/04

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz