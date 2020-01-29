By Trend

A mobile training team of NATO's Joint Forces Command in Brunssum (the Netherlands) holds the NATO Exercises Planning Process Training Courses in Baku, in accordance with the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) for 2020 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the courses, which are conducted with the participation of servicemen from various types of troops of the Azerbaijan Army, NATO representatives give presentations on the Operations Planning, Design and Evaluation Process, as well as Data Analysis in the North Atlantic Alliance and other topics. Group practical exercises are also held.

---

