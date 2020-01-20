By Trend

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp has issued a message in connection with the 30th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports Jan. 20.

Sharp expressed deep condolences to the Azerbaijani people in connection with the tragedy.

“Today is the 30th anniversary of Black January, the January 20 tragedy, the memory of the victims of which is honored by the Azerbaijani people,” reads the message. “January 20 martyrs played a special role in restoring Azerbaijan’s independence. On behalf of the UK government and on my own behalf, I express deep condolences to the Azerbaijani people and families of martyrs. The memory of the victims of this tragedy will always live in our hearts.”

January 20 is a day that went down in history of Azerbaijan's fight for independence and territorial integrity.

On January 20, 1990, the Soviet army forces entered Baku to suppress the masses protesting the USSR-supported Armenian aggression based on territorial claims against Azerbaijan. The result was an unprecedented tragedy for Azerbaijan.

As a result, 147 people were killed, 744 were injured and 841 were illegally arrested after Soviet troops entered Baku. The Soviet troops also destroyed 200 apartments and houses, as well as private and public property.

Despite that many years have passed since those bloody days, Azerbaijanis remember the dreadful night that took many innocent lives and mark the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy every year.

January 20 is immortalized in the memory of Azerbaijani nation as a Day of the Nationwide Sorrow.